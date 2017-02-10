Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell's Louisville home Read Story WHAS11 Staff
There are 4 comments on the WHAS11 story from 11 hrs ago, titled Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell's Louisville home Read Story WHAS11 Staff. In it, WHAS11 reports that:
The protestors were upset with his treatment of Senator Elizabeth Warren and the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general. Witnesses tweeted that the crowd exceeded 100 people and police had to block off the street.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Someone should shoot the protesters!
|
#2 5 hrs ago
McConnell needs to go! Outdated, and losing it!
|
#3 45 min ago
I agree. But I also believe that some pepper spray and fire hoses needs to be unleashed on the protesters. I volunteer to man a station. I'll gladly mow down a tribe of protesters to protect the home of this guy that I don't particularly care for. This is his home. How about you bitches go home and fix some dinner. THAT'S your job. Learn your places or mend your faces.
|
#4 8 min ago
I don't care for McConnell however I agree with him this time. I'm really getting sick of the mad liberal protesters.GET OVER IT! You LOST! It isn't going to change no matter how much you cry. This is real life. Your momma isn't gonna give up and give you what you want because you're pitching a fit! She isn't in charge of this one!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|narcan
|15 min
|tax payer
|4
|I want to be a Muslim woman
|42 min
|Scotty Steiner
|17
|Suspect arrested in west Louisville murder (May '09)
|2 hr
|sal
|8
|heroin (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|Jonjon
|13
|Heroin?
|2 hr
|Marklee
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,257
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|6 hr
|Genaray
|417
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC