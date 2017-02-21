Project Runway alum opens studio in Old Louisville
He's competed on three seasons of "Project Runway," and now fashion designer Gunner Deatherage is setting up shop in Old Louisville. While the space will be a place to create his newest designs, he's hoping it will also grow the fashion industry in the Derby City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wake up (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|me manny
|3
|Man sues after penis removed during surgery (Sep '08)
|2 hr
|hanover
|62
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,415
|Grace Crawford?
|4 hr
|Curious
|1
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|4 hr
|Justice be done
|89
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|12 hr
|Charlie Bob
|1
|Rachael Lea Oerther (Aug '12)
|14 hr
|Kimberly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC