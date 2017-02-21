Project Runway alum opens studio in O...

Project Runway alum opens studio in Old Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

He's competed on three seasons of "Project Runway," and now fashion designer Gunner Deatherage is setting up shop in Old Louisville. While the space will be a place to create his newest designs, he's hoping it will also grow the fashion industry in the Derby City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wake up (Jul '15) 1 hr me manny 3
News Man sues after penis removed during surgery (Sep '08) 2 hr hanover 62
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr Scotty Steiner 2,415
Grace Crawford? 4 hr Curious 1
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 4 hr Justice be done 89
News Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville 12 hr Charlie Bob 1
Rachael Lea Oerther (Aug '12) 14 hr Kimberly 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC