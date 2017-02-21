Possible remains found near I-65, pol...

Possible remains found near I-65, police say Read Story WHAS11 Staff

9 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Metro Police are investigating in what they believe to be human remains found on the side of Interstate 65. A motorist spotted the remains in the grass by I-65 near Outer Loop Road around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, according to MetroSafe.

