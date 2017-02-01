Police say Louisville man stabbed victim, hid knife on drug store shelf
A Louisville man is accused of stabbing another man during a fight and then hiding the knife on a Rite Aid shelf. Police say it all started when 58-year-old Ricky Elmore got into an argument with the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|24 min
|Concerned
|125
|Can we get a louisville snitch list? (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Debbie Schultz
|7
|I'm a liberal, because....
|7 hr
|This guy
|15
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|8 hr
|scotty steiner
|17
|women from bullitt and Jefferson are no good
|8 hr
|SickofWomen
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|15 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,158
|Katie Frederick
|15 hr
|Lou24u
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC