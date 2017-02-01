Police say Louisville man stabbed vic...

Police say Louisville man stabbed victim, hid knife on drug store shelf

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A Louisville man is accused of stabbing another man during a fight and then hiding the knife on a Rite Aid shelf. Police say it all started when 58-year-old Ricky Elmore got into an argument with the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 24 min Concerned 125
Can we get a louisville snitch list? (Aug '15) 1 hr Debbie Schultz 7
I'm a liberal, because.... 7 hr This guy 15
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 8 hr scotty steiner 17
women from bullitt and Jefferson are no good 8 hr SickofWomen 6
Trump for President, He will win. watch 15 hr scotty steiner 2,158
Katie Frederick 15 hr Lou24u 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC