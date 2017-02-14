Police: Man trespassed, damaged UofL stadium
A man who was found trespassing inside Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and damaging the facility is facing multiple charges. Kameron Davenport, 20, of Louisville, is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, assault on a police officer and criminal mischief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|29 min
|Scotty Steiner
|60
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,312
|mark of the beast cant buy or sell without it
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|so much for white privelage eh
|7 hr
|Politically Incor...
|4
|wave 3 former derrick jones? (Aug '13)
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|56
|is wave 3 kevin harned single ?
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|6
|If you had loved Billy so much....
|19 hr
|Politically Incor...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC