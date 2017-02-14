Police: Man trespassed, damaged UofL ...

Police: Man trespassed, damaged UofL stadium

11 hrs ago

A man who was found trespassing inside Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and damaging the facility is facing multiple charges. Kameron Davenport, 20, of Louisville, is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, assault on a police officer and criminal mischief.

