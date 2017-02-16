POLICE: Louisville woman arrested aft...

POLICE: Louisville woman arrested after group corners, beats and stabs victim

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman who was part of a group who cornered a victim, then beat and stabbed that victim. According to an arrest report, the incident took place in the 1600 block of S. 30th Street, near Young Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

