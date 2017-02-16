POLICE: Louisville man charged with s...

POLICE: Louisville man charged with sexual abuse and assault

Marsean Evans, 26, was arrested Feb. 14 in the area of Congress Alley and South 7th Street in downtown Louisville. According to an arrest warrant, Evans allegedly "assaulted, threatened and stole from victims with a handgun" on Feb. 6. Authorities say while one female victim was at a neighbor's home, Evans and an unknown co-defendant pulled out handguns.

