Police: Louisville court rusher threatened to kill everyone in arena

Police: KFC Yum! Center court rusher threatened to kill everyone in arena Nolan Randall Bolton, 31, was arrested after entering Miami's huddle during Saturday's Louisville basketball game. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://cjky.it/2l78AQ8 A man arrested after he ran onto the floor during Saturday's U of L basketball game allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the arena and then kicked out the back window of a police car on his way to jail, all on his 31st birthday.

