Phone app leads to arrest of armed robbery suspect
When a woman was robbed near the University of Louisville campus she used technology to lead police to the thief. The robbery happened around 8:20 p.m. February 15 in the 1600 block of S. 4th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisville rocked by 52 overdose calls in just ...
|1 hr
|WTF
|4
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,339
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|2 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|70
|Fake news or alternative truth
|2 hr
|Moe
|4
|Steven Wendling goes by suspect
|2 hr
|Haley
|1
|is wave 3 kevin harned single ?
|5 hr
|Jamey
|7
|wave 3 former derrick jones? (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|Jamey
|59
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC