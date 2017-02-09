People rally to turn Louisville Metro into safe haven for immigrants Read Story Heather Fountaine

People rally to turn Louisville Metro...

A group chanted outside Metro Council on Thursday sending a message of compassion to immigrants The rally comes only an hour after a federal appeals court chose not to reinstate a ban on travelers coming from seven Muslim-majority countries. The issue playing out nationally and locally.

