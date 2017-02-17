Pair arrested after multi-county poli...

Pair arrested after multi-county police chase identified

11 hrs ago

Kentucky State Police have released the names of the two people arrested after a chase through three counties that ended in southwestern Louisville Metro. Jermaine Young, 39, of Brownsville, TN, and Jessica L. Billings, 28, of Poplar Bluff, MO, were both arrested on felony warrants out of Missouri.

