Pair arrested after multi-county police chase identified
Kentucky State Police have released the names of the two people arrested after a chase through three counties that ended in southwestern Louisville Metro. Jermaine Young, 39, of Brownsville, TN, and Jessica L. Billings, 28, of Poplar Bluff, MO, were both arrested on felony warrants out of Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hooters (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Mike3357
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,358
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|4 hr
|scotty steiner
|78
|Muslims are peaceful and thankful
|4 hr
|scotty steiner
|5
|Snapchat usernames (Dec '14)
|6 hr
|Thadmaxwell15
|8
|Steven Wendling goes by suspect
|7 hr
|Kody
|5
|Debbie pinto
|9 hr
|Neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC