Operation Return Home canceled for Lo...

Operation Return Home canceled for Louisville woman Read Story WHAS11.com Staff

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE The Louisville Metro Police Department is no longer looking for a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier on Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 2 hr Scotty Steiner 2,206
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 5 hr Bert and Ernie 3
Highlands beware of Krista Pontrich 6 hr JustaJohn 1
disturbing observation 7 hr observe this 3
we all might haft to migrate to the southern he... 8 hr Politically Incor... 2
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 13 hr scotty steiner 45
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 19 hr Full Time Log Cabin 9,238
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC