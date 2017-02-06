Operation Return Home canceled for Louisville woman Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
LOUISVILLE The Louisville Metro Police Department is no longer looking for a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier on Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|2 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,206
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|5 hr
|Bert and Ernie
|3
|Highlands beware of Krista Pontrich
|6 hr
|JustaJohn
|1
|disturbing observation
|7 hr
|observe this
|3
|we all might haft to migrate to the southern he...
|8 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|13 hr
|scotty steiner
|45
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|19 hr
|Full Time Log Cabin
|9,238
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC