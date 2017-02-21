News 6 mins ago 4:48 p.m.Atty. Genera...

News 6 mins ago 4:48 p.m.Atty. General Beshear launches assault awareness contest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Attorney General Andy Beshear has launched a new initiative to raise awareness and bring transparency to campus sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12) 40 min Low rider guy 164
why is it so hard to find a woman out here in l... 3 hr beezlebub 3
Unique Relaxation 3 hr Filth N Fury 3
Dominic Sitz 7 hr lil mami 5
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 9 hr scotty steiner 2,382
A craigslist type ad 22 hr Filth N Fury 1
heartwood tavern (Feb '12) Tue Garry 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC