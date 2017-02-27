News 41 mins ago 7:42 a.m.Louisville ...

News 41 mins ago 7:42 a.m.Louisville women No. 5 seed in ACC tournament

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

The seeds for the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament have been announced and Louisville women's basketball is locked in at No. 5. The Cardinals tied for fourth in the conference with NC State, but the Wolfpack has the tiebreaking win over U of L. Notre Dame is the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr scotty steiner 2,422
Sick 3 hr The unknown 3
Portland drug dealers (Aug '15) 6 hr Growsnshade 8
Ali the greatest DRAFT DODGER 13 hr Trump supporter 1
teresa cull 13 hr Interested 3
What is the best club in Louisville to find swi... 13 hr Play time 4
News Arrest made in stabbing outside Louisville rest... 18 hr Flabby Joe 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC