News 22 mins ago 6:01 a.m.What's next for Matt Bevin, GOP in the legislature?

Education is expected to be a dominant topic when lawmakers return to the Capitol, and the state legislature is likely to establish the commonwealth's first charter schools and could pass a sweeping education reform proposal that would overhaul the way students are tested and teachers are evaluated. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and other GOP leaders have said a crowded agenda during a short, 30-day session won't leave room for consideration of controversial, socially conservative priorities like legislation requiring students to use public-school bathrooms that match their biological sex.

