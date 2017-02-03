News 22 mins ago 6:01 a.m.What's next...

News 22 mins ago 6:01 a.m.What's next for Matt Bevin, GOP in the legislature?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Education is expected to be a dominant topic when lawmakers return to the Capitol, and the state legislature is likely to establish the commonwealth's first charter schools and could pass a sweeping education reform proposal that would overhaul the way students are tested and teachers are evaluated. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and other GOP leaders have said a crowded agenda during a short, 30-day session won't leave room for consideration of controversial, socially conservative priorities like legislation requiring students to use public-school bathrooms that match their biological sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 42 min Bert and Ernie 3
Highlands beware of Krista Pontrich 2 hr JustaJohn 1
disturbing observation 2 hr observe this 3
we all might haft to migrate to the southern he... 3 hr Politically Incor... 2
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 8 hr scotty steiner 45
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 14 hr Full Time Log Cabin 9,238
Classic muscle(berry Blvd) Chris nezer mike nezer (Jul '16) 17 hr ishmael759 13
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC