New Albany murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge

13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

One of two men charged in the shooting death of a 24-year-old Lanesville man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Keontez Malone, 23, was charged with murder soon after New Albany police found 24-year-old Charles E. Fischbach IV with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Spring Street on Dec. 12, 2015.

