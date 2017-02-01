New Albany murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge
One of two men charged in the shooting death of a 24-year-old Lanesville man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Keontez Malone, 23, was charged with murder soon after New Albany police found 24-year-old Charles E. Fischbach IV with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Spring Street on Dec. 12, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Islam go to hell
|15 min
|colded
|8
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|3 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,188
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|6 hr
|scotty steiner
|34
|To drug addicts and alcoholics
|18 hr
|Frameworks
|18
|i love shoplifting
|18 hr
|Shoplifter Shawn
|3
|disturbing observation
|18 hr
|Forward Observer
|2
|Anyone know a Mike Kirchner? (Feb '13)
|22 hr
|sherlock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC