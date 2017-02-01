New Albany murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge

One of two men charged in the shooting death of a 24-year-old Lanesville man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Keontez Malone, 23, was charged with murder soon after New Albany police found 24-year-old Charles E. Fischbach IV with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Spring Street on Dec. 12, 2015.

