Neighbors hope for change after offic...

Neighbors hope for change after officer-involved shooting Read Story Ana Rivera

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Crime scene tape was left over on one man's porch a reminder of a scene that overtook his neighborhood less than 24 hours ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 1 hr Bert and Ernie 48
Swingers Clubs in the Area 4 hr Screwy Louie 13
Asian massage 4 hr Qwerty 3
heroin (Jul '13) 4 hr Anonymous 16
News Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell's Loui... 5 hr Anonymous 5
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 5 hr scotty steiner 2,270
Rosie O'Donnel is from Louisville 18 hr Reality Dissolving 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC