Neighbor testifies as trial continues for 3 Louisville men accused of killing toddler

As the trial for three men accused of killing a 16-month-old girl in 2014 continued Thursday, a neighbor took the stand describing the terrifying scene. Ne'Riah Miller was in her mother's arms when she was shot and killed in August of 2014 on her front porch.

