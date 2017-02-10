Muth's Candies celebrates 96 years

Muth's Candies celebrates 96 years

Muth's Candies, located on East Market Street, celebrated 96 years in business on Feb. 1. The store credits the city of Louisville, its employees and of course its customers for its success. "It matters to us and it's important that our candy is made the same way, because it's always been made with such quality that machines kinda can't quite produce," Sarah Blazin, with Muth's Candies, said.

