Muhammad Ali's son detained at airport and asked: Are you Muslim? - lawyer

The son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali was detained by immigration staff at a Florida airport, who repeatedly asked him "Are you Muslim?", a lawyer has said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/muhammad-alis-son-detained-at-airport-and-asked-are-you-muslim-lawyer-35481696.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35481695.ece/b8b4a/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-804ddf76-8f8e-4290-bccc-3848ec2575e7_I1.jpg The son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali was detained by immigration staff at a Florida airport, who repeatedly asked him "Are you Muslim?", a lawyer has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.