MISSING: Abducted 5-month-old believed to be in Louisville
Williams is believed to have brought the baby to Louisville, driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz C300 with Indiana license plate WJY311. Regina Williams does not have custody of Parker, who is now a ward of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EMW Women's Clinic
|1 hr
|Just wondering
|1
|Any good rock bands in Louisville tonight, dow...
|3 hr
|Lookin
|2
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|-Prince-
|9,242
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|maryjanewolz
|104
|heroin (Jul '13)
|5 hr
|Devil spawn
|14
|Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell's Loui...
|6 hr
|get over it
|4
|narcan
|6 hr
|tax payer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC