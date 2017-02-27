Man shot in Hallmark neighborhood home ID'd Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
LOUISVILLE A man who was shot in a home on Penway Avenue, in the Hallmark neighborhood, on Sunday, Feb. 26, was identified by the Coroner's office. LMPD said a woman told police she was in a physical altercation with Sublett and she shot him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|teresa cull
|3 hr
|Hgg
|4
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|4 hr
|White Man
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,422
|Sick
|8 hr
|The unknown
|3
|Portland drug dealers (Aug '15)
|11 hr
|Growsnshade
|8
|Ali the greatest DRAFT DODGER
|17 hr
|Trump supporter
|1
|What is the best club in Louisville to find swi...
|18 hr
|Play time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC