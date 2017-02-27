Man shot in Hallmark neighborhood hom...

Man shot in Hallmark neighborhood home ID'd Read Story WHAS11.com Staff

LOUISVILLE A man who was shot in a home on Penway Avenue, in the Hallmark neighborhood, on Sunday, Feb. 26, was identified by the Coroner's office. LMPD said a woman told police she was in a physical altercation with Sublett and she shot him.

