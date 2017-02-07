Man charged with burglarizing bank, then holding up restaurant
Louisville Metro police were called to the PNC Bank at 4257 Outer Loop around 1:50 a.m. after getting an alarm of a burglary in progress. The bank's alarm company said a man used a gun to shoot out the glass door and go inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,219
|I want to be a Muslim woman
|3 hr
|Mary mother
|4
|Town with more Storage Buildings than Population
|4 hr
|Notice
|1
|george soros paid protesters
|5 hr
|Buzz Brain
|2
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|6 hr
|scotty steiner
|11
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|11 hr
|Concerned
|133
|Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07)
|14 hr
|mallory
|153
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC