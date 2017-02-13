Loved ones gather 1 year after triple...

Loved ones gather 1 year after triple murder

One year after a triple murder in south Louisville, friends and family members of the victims gathered to reflect on the lives that were lost. Elizabeth Draper, her boyfriend William Neal and Douglas Weber were all shot and killed inside a home on Wheeler Avenue on Feb. 13, 2016.

