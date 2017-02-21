Louisville will wear throwback uniforms against Syracuse Sunday
As part of the festivities to honor the 1972 and 1982 Final Four teams, Louisville will be sporting throwback uniforms on Sunday when the Cardinals play host to Syracuse. The Dunking Bird returns Sunday, as the Cards wear throwback uniforms to honor the 1972 & 1982 UofL teams that reached the NCAA Final Four.
