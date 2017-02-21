Louisville veteran's book about inter...

Louisville veteran's book about internal struggle gets worldwide attention

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Police say he brought an "extremely large brass knuckle knife" -- what appeared to be a World War II trench knife -- to school. Police say he brought an "extremely large brass knuckle knife" -- what appeared to be a World War II trench knife -- to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 1 hr My name is no 83
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 3 hr melissa blair 113
joan harry 4 hr Harry Man 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr Scotty Steiner 2,411
What is the best club in Louisville to find swi... 13 hr Boobers 3
Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13) Fri Nursebev 72
christian vause (chris vause) works at 6910 pre... Fri robbie h 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC