Louisville to host 2020 meeting for t...

Louisville to host 2020 meeting for trade show industry

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events will bring 2,500 exhibition organizers and suppliers together in December 2020. The event, Expo! Expo!, is the IAEE's annual meeting and convention and will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 43 min scotty steiner 2,256
News Madison Metal Fest returns this weekend 3 hr Grant 1
Lisa Cross (Mar '13) 9 hr Quit talkin 4
I want to be a Muslim woman 12 hr Scotty Steiner 14
We are crazy 12 hr Satan 10
Asian massage 13 hr Bob 1
Heroin? 15 hr JunkieGirl 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,606 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC