Louisville to host 2020 meeting for trade show industry
The International Association of Exhibitions and Events will bring 2,500 exhibition organizers and suppliers together in December 2020. The event, Expo! Expo!, is the IAEE's annual meeting and convention and will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
