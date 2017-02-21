Louisville shares spotlight in Oscars...

Louisville shares spotlight in Oscars night Cadillac commercial promoting unity

6 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The commercial, which challenged the notion of a divided nation while promoting acts that serve to unite us, featured a clip of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department receiving hugs from a man with the Free Hugs Project last July in Cleveland. The officers were in Ohio's largest city providing protection during the Republican National Convention.

Louisville, KY

