Louisville shares spotlight in Oscars night Cadillac commercial promoting unity
The commercial, which challenged the notion of a divided nation while promoting acts that serve to unite us, featured a clip of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department receiving hugs from a man with the Free Hugs Project last July in Cleveland. The officers were in Ohio's largest city providing protection during the Republican National Convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland drug dealers (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Growsnshade
|8
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,416
|Sick
|4 hr
|Curly
|2
|Ali the greatest DRAFT DODGER
|8 hr
|Trump supporter
|1
|teresa cull
|9 hr
|Interested
|3
|What is the best club in Louisville to find swi...
|9 hr
|Play time
|4
|Arrest made in stabbing outside Louisville rest...
|14 hr
|Flabby Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC