Louisville nurse saving kids for 44 years
She's been taking care of the sickest kids for more than four decades. Joanie Strotman is considered a part of her patients' family long after they leave her care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any good adult movie theaters for a single girl... (Nov '12)
|26 min
|Curiosity
|15
|Anyone been to The Healing Place?
|1 hr
|Andrew
|2
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|carl cantrell
|334
|i am looking for a pitt bull stud
|3 hr
|Looking
|1
|Steven Wendling goes by suspect
|4 hr
|Trashy rat
|2
|Louisville rocked by 52 overdose calls in just ...
|6 hr
|Terry
|9
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|6 hr
|hunky dorey
|77
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC