Louisville man sentenced for embezzlements in KY, TN

A Louisville man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for posing as a real estate investor and embezzling funds in Kentucky and Tennessee. A release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Louisville says Eric Claxton must also pay $520,000 in restitution.

