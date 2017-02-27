Louisville man faces drug charges aft...

Louisville man faces drug charges after traffic stop in southern Indiana

2017-02-27

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, 45-year-old DeWayne Smith was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday afternoon at the intersection of SR 62 and Main Street in New Washington, Indiana. As the trooper approached the vehicle, he smelled "burnt marijuana" coming from the passenger side, and noticed Smith appeared to have his hand shoved down the back of his pants.

