Louisville man charged with murder fo...

Louisville man charged with murder for November homicide

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say Wilbanks shot the victim on Nov. 19, 2016, in the 500 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near South Jackson Street. Officials say Wilbanks fled the scene after the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 min scotty steiner 2,273
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 3 hr scotty steiner 49
Mexico 3 hr Cockroach 1
Swingers Clubs in the Area 8 hr Screwy Louie 13
Asian massage 8 hr Qwerty 3
heroin (Jul '13) 8 hr Anonymous 16
News Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell's Loui... 9 hr Anonymous 5
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC