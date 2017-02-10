Louisville man charged with murder for November homicide
Louisville Metro Police say Wilbanks shot the victim on Nov. 19, 2016, in the 500 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near South Jackson Street. Officials say Wilbanks fled the scene after the shooting.
