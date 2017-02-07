Louisville man arrested for allegedly leading police on pursuit after hitting deputy's vehicle
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Louisville man authorities say hit a deputy's vehicle, and then fled. According to an arrest report, a deputy was sitting at a red light at Hurstbourne and Bardstown Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,239
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|2 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,229
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|5 hr
|scotty steiner
|30
|I want to be a Muslim woman
|6 hr
|Mary mother of
|5
|Heroin?
|6 hr
|JunkieDisaster
|1
|heroin (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|JunkieDisaster
|12
|Town with more Storage Buildings than Population
|6 hr
|Notice
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC