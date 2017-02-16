Louisville man arrested after shootou...

Louisville man arrested after shootout that damaged property on Bank Street

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say a man has been arrested after he took part in a shootout that damaged several homes and vehicles. Police say they were called to Bank Street, near the intersection of N. 26th Street, just before 12:30 p.m. after someone reported that a suspect in a white vehicle was exchanging gunfire with people at a house.

