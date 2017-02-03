Louisville, Lexington eye banks to merge

The state's two eye banks in Louisville and Lexington are merging to better coordinate with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates and other eye banks around the country. The Kentucky Lions Eye Bank in Louisville served the western part of the state while the Eye Bank of Lexington covered the eastern part of Kentucky and parts of West Virginia.

