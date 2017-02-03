Louisville health enthusiasts 'Fight ...

Louisville health enthusiasts 'Fight for Air' for a good cause

People from all walks of life took to the stairs at the National City Tower Saturday to benefit the American Lung Association in Kentucky. It was the fourth-annual fight For Air Climb, and the participants climbed the tower's 38 floors of stairs, totaling 780 steps.

