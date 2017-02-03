Louisville health enthusiasts 'Fight for Air' for a good cause
People from all walks of life took to the stairs at the National City Tower Saturday to benefit the American Lung Association in Kentucky. It was the fourth-annual fight For Air Climb, and the participants climbed the tower's 38 floors of stairs, totaling 780 steps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|11 min
|scotty steiner
|2,196
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|14 min
|scotty steiner
|41
|For her and hm
|7 hr
|Watthehell
|2
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|11 hr
|-Prince-
|9,240
|Stay away from Dr. Frank Parker at uofl hospital (Oct '12)
|14 hr
|Doc
|21
|Islam Islam go to hell
|20 hr
|Politically Incor...
|16
|Classic muscle(berry Blvd) Chris nezer mike nezer (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|zoop46
|12
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC