LMPD: Officer shot himself in hand during shooting in South Louisville that left homeless man dead

William A Young Jr., 32, was shot and killed by officers inside a vacant home on Oleanda Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Police shot Young after he struck an officer in the chest, Chief Conrad said Friday night. LMPD officer Russell Braun was also injured in the incident; he received a gunshot would to the hand and an impact injury to the chest.

