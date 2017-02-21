LMPD: Murder suspect says he threw weapon in storm drain
LOUISVILLE, KY A man who told police he shot another man and threw the murder weapon in a storm drain is now facing charges, according to Louisville Metro police. LaRon Clarkson, 26, taken into custody Wednesday and charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting death of Anthony W. McIntyre, 60. McIntyre was found in an apartment in 900 Block of East St. Catherine Street around 8:35 a.m. on Feb. 12. On his arrest citation, Clarkson admitted to the murder and robbery of McIntyre and said he threw the murder weapon in a storm drain, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
