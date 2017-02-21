Ky. police looking for man accused of theft of mail, forgery Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
LOUISVILLE The Elizabethtown Police Department is looking for David Lee Mullins, 44, who is suspected of multiple cases related to theft of mail and forgery.
