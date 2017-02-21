Ky. police looking for man accused of...

Ky. police looking for man accused of theft of mail, forgery Read Story WHAS11.com Staff

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE The Elizabethtown Police Department is looking for David Lee Mullins, 44, who is suspected of multiple cases related to theft of mail and forgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any good adult movie theaters for a single girl... (Nov '12) 1 hr Rise above it 22
Unique Relaxation 1 hr Filth N Fury 7
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr scotty steiner 2,388
judge jerry bowles (Apr '12) 11 hr elizabeth steere ... 31
Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07) 22 hr F U C K C P S 156
Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12) Wed Low rider guy 164
why is it so hard to find a woman out here in l... Wed beezlebub 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,679 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC