KSP: Man accused in doctor's office homicide found by citizen
BEDFORD, KY Kentucky State Police searched for a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a doctor's office for nearly seven hours on Tuesday. Authorities said Timothy Riddle, 45, walked into a Bedford doctor's office and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Lora Cable, 38. A family member said Cable had just started a new relationship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|36 min
|Christian Trump
|2,309
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|3 hr
|Bert and Ernie
|59
|mark of the beast cant buy or sell without it
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|so much for white privelage eh
|3 hr
|Politically Incor...
|4
|wave 3 former derrick jones? (Aug '13)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|56
|is wave 3 kevin harned single ?
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|6
|If you had loved Billy so much....
|15 hr
|Politically Incor...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC