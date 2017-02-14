KSP: Man accused in doctor's office h...

KSP: Man accused in doctor's office homicide found by citizen

BEDFORD, KY Kentucky State Police searched for a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a doctor's office for nearly seven hours on Tuesday. Authorities said Timothy Riddle, 45, walked into a Bedford doctor's office and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Lora Cable, 38. A family member said Cable had just started a new relationship.

