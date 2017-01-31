Kentucky Women's Book Festival set for March 4
The author of a bestselling memoir will attend the 11th annual Kentucky Women's Book Festival at the University of Louisville. Festival officials say the opening speaker will be Kim Michele Richardson, author of the memoir "The Unbreakable Child" and the novel "GodPretty in the Tobacco Field."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm a liberal, because....
|1 hr
|This guy
|15
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|2 hr
|holly
|121
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|2 hr
|scotty steiner
|17
|Can we get a louisville snitch list? (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|AnonPissed
|6
|women from bullitt and Jefferson are no good
|2 hr
|SickofWomen
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|9 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,158
|Katie Frederick
|9 hr
|Lou24u
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC