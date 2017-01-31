Kentucky Women's Book Festival set fo...

Kentucky Women's Book Festival set for March 4

8 hrs ago

The author of a bestselling memoir will attend the 11th annual Kentucky Women's Book Festival at the University of Louisville. Festival officials say the opening speaker will be Kim Michele Richardson, author of the memoir "The Unbreakable Child" and the novel "GodPretty in the Tobacco Field."

