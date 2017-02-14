Indianapolis mother accused of abducting infant, bringing him to Louisville surrenders
A 5-month-old baby is safe after his mother surrendered to authorities at the Indianapolis City-County Building, according to that city's NBC affiliate, WTHR-TV . Parker Williams was abducted by his mother, 37-year-old Regina Williams, February 8 from Indianapolis and brought to Louisville, according to Indianapolis police.
