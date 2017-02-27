In Dem reply, former KY gov says Trump would 'rip' away care

In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, then-Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear speaks in Louisville, Ky. Democrats have tapped Beshear to deliver the party's response to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, highlighting the Kentucky Democrat's efforts to expand health care coverage under the law Republicans are determined to repeal and replace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.