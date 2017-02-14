Humana pulls out of Obamacare for 2018

Humana announced it is pulling out of Obamacare for 2018 on Tuesday, the same day it ended a merger agreement with Aetna. The company said in a press release it has tried for the past several years to keep selling policies where it could offer "a viable product."

