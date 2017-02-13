Heroin in Louisville may contain dead...

Heroin in Louisville may contain deadly concoction of drugs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Dozens of overdoses in just days have health experts fearing that the heroin in Louisville may be laced with something potent and deadly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If you had loved Billy so much.... 12 min Forward Observer 1
is wave 3 kevin harned single ? 1 hr unknown 3
Asian massage 6 hr Bob 4
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 6 hr scotty steiner 2,279
News Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell's Loui... 9 hr okimar 8
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 14 hr scotty steiner 49
Mexico 15 hr Cockroach 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC