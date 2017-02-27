Handcuffed burglary suspect escapes f...

Handcuffed burglary suspect escapes from Louisville police, prompting search

Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man after authorities say he ran away from police, handcuffed, after he was initially captured for allegedly breaking into a business. Leanthony Moore, 22, was arrested Monday in the 200 block of North Juneau Drive, near Shelbyville Road.

