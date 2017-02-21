'Hamilton' coming to Louisville fora
PNC Broadway announced that it will bring Tony Award-winning musical " Hamilton ," by Lin-Manuel Miranda , to the Kentucky Center stage during the 2018-19 season. "We're so thrilled to finally be able to answer the question" about when "Hamilton" will come to the Kentucky Center, said Leslie Broecker, president of the PNC Broadway series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|53 min
|scotty steiner
|2,387
|Unique Relaxation
|3 hr
|Curly
|6
|judge jerry bowles (Apr '12)
|5 hr
|elizabeth steere ...
|31
|Any good adult movie theaters for a single girl... (Nov '12)
|9 hr
|Couch Potatoes Fo...
|21
|Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07)
|17 hr
|F U C K C P S
|156
|Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12)
|19 hr
|Low rider guy
|164
|why is it so hard to find a woman out here in l...
|21 hr
|beezlebub
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC