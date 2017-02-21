'Hamilton' coming to Louisville fora

PNC Broadway announced that it will bring Tony Award-winning musical " Hamilton ," by Lin-Manuel Miranda , to the Kentucky Center stage during the 2018-19 season. "We're so thrilled to finally be able to answer the question" about when "Hamilton" will come to the Kentucky Center, said Leslie Broecker, president of the PNC Broadway series.

