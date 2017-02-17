Great-Day-Live 44 mins ago 12:32 p.m.Stu Pollard provides direction for a shot at filmmaking

Great-Day-Live 44 mins ago 12:32 p.m....

Louisville producer, director and writer Stu Pollard has helped raise more than $7 million for independent film production. He stops by GDL to talk about his latest movie "Rust Creek," and to give his predictions for the winners of the 89th Academy Awards.

