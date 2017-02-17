Great-Day-Live 34 mins ago 11:28 a.m....

Great-Day-Live 34 mins ago 11:28 a.m.Celebs team up with former UofL Cardinal to help erase racism

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Famous names like Laila Ali and Ray J are wearing T-shirts and hats that bear the Mixed Nation message, the diverse community started by former pro-basketball player and University of Louisville alum Luke Whitehead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07) 2 min carl cantrell 333
i am looking for a pitt bull stud 59 min Looking 1
Steven Wendling goes by suspect 1 hr Trashy rat 2
News Louisville rocked by 52 overdose calls in just ... 4 hr Terry 9
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 4 hr hunky dorey 77
club x (Jul '13) 5 hr Rob 3
Anyone been to The Healing Place? 5 hr That guy there 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC