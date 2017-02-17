Great-Day-Live 32 mins ago 11:30 a.m....

Great-Day-Live 32 mins ago 11:30 a.m.The Zooperstars are Louisville superstars

11 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

The animal-themed mascots performing at professional and college sports events as "Tim Tebull" and "Harry Canary" are members of the Louisville-based Zooperstars. The group provides entertainment for more than 70 shows per year.

Louisville, KY

